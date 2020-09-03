September is here, and school is just around the corner.

This, among so many other things, brings with it many questions and worries. Here in my office, we see it daily in the multitude of emails: concern after concern, cries for assistance and people reaching out.

Speeding and loud mufflers are prevalent issues. Increased traffic, loud noise, cars travelling too fast, drivers too aggressive — these seem to be a common denominator in the issues that pass our desks lately.

Although you may not see them, I can report that Hamilton Police Services have been knocking themselves out in Ward 13, and we are especially grateful for their response in areas where significant traffic, prevalent speeding and loud mufflers are the order of the day.

Thank you to our crime manager for his continued attention and responsiveness.

If you have time, I implore you to make a trip to the Dundas Driving Park. On either side of the park, you will find true beauty in the rock gardens.

A huge thanks to the Dundas “Rock Stars.” This group of dedicated men and women — all volunteers — spend countless hours in those gardens. They plan, plant, transform and weed all summer long.

Even through the COVID-19 crisis, they have managed to keep those gardens looking spectacular. Thank you to every one of you, from all of us.

The Hwy. 8 road construction continues, and the roadway between Dundas and Greensville remains closed. I have been advised the project is ahead of schedule at this time, and that’s good news.

Barring bad weather, or some unforeseen issue, the project is anticipated to be completed on time or ahead of schedule. It will be great to have the road reopened and traffic back on its usual route.