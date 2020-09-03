A: Vote with your feet and walk away.

When there was no pandemic to discuss and debate, you both had similar, or at the least, nonconfrontational views of the things you experienced and discussed.

That’s changed and there’s a new element in your now markedly different views: Risk. She rejects that it exists, while you take it seriously.

You’re aware of health risk to yourself and loved ones if you were to follow her example and dismiss COVID-19 as a mild illness.

So, why would you still be in her company, hearing opinions you can’t respect, and feeling uncomfortable?

You can’t even “agree to disagree” because you need to be wearing a mask and sitting socially distanced from her, while she may lean into your face and speak forcefully (potentially spreading coronavirus droplets) to make her point.

There’s no good reason to be “uncomfortable” and still get together, nor even try to have an online conversation on this topic or anything close to it.

Not now, not while people are still dying from COVID-19.

Walk away from the old friendship, for now. In the hopes that you both survive the pandemic, tell her that you enjoyed the common interests and discussions of the past.

But you’ll now stay distanced in beliefs and contacts, until the coronavirus has been conquered.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the statement that when older parents’ re-partner, their adult children should “embrace” these changes (Aug. 12):

Reader: There are parents willing to destroy their children’s inheritance as a result of involvement with new partners.

The situation isn’t simple. Particularly today where there’s a housing crisis, rampant precarious work, increasing prices.

Many people depend on their inheritance as protection from poverty.

I’m a third wife with hostile stepchildren, now adults. At 61, I now appreciate the lifetime of financial challenges that came to them as a result of their parents’ divorce. It’s not a simple issue.

Ellie: Agreed. But it won’t be solved by nastiness by the adult children.

While it can take time to build sincere, positive relationships with stepchildren, decent people work hard to make it happen.

And re-partnered seniors are usually thoughtful, if they have resources beyond their main needs, to define inheritance through legal wills, but they’re not to be pressured.

