On Aug. 27, Doug Ford asked teachers to step up. What he really wants is for teachers to risk their health to cover for the failures of his government. He wants teachers to become frontline workers so that the economy can reopen. But he’s not providing a proper plan, safe working environments, adequate PPE, or sufficient staffing.

The need to reopen schools has been on everyone’s horizon for months. Yet the Ministry of Education has shown lacklustre leadership in organizing and executing a coherent plan for reopening. Instead it has ‘downloaded’ the operational heavy lifting to school boards. While dithering on schools, the government has allowed the pandemic to smoulder by reopening unnecessary institutions (think bars and strip clubs) too early and shunning contact tracing.

Planning should have been started publicly months ago, with scenario analysis and communications giving parents, teachers and principals time to react and prepare. A last-ditch effort released weeks before reopening left no clear contingency planning, preparedness or communication. Ask yourself what will happen if there’s an outbreak in your local school? Or that of your niece, co-worker, grocer, transit driver or doctor?

To pick an example where government action could help save lives: school HVAC systems were not designed to prevent the spread of the globules that carry virus particles. Instead of being cleaned, virus particles will recirculate, stirring a soup of infectious air. A study published by the Harvard School of Public Health in June recommended schools be retrofitted with MERV 13 air filters, a common commercial safety standard readily available at Walmart and Amazon. Has the government secured filters or organized their installation? Their best offer is a cheque, written on the eve of reopening, for a paltry $50 million, or $25 per student.

To aggravate a challenging situation, teachers are being forced to be physically present in schools for all hours of the school day, even after their face-to-face teaching responsibilities finish. This clock-in-clock-out approach is like forcing physicians to dictate patient records from inside the operating room. Not only is this an astonishing display of hypocrisy, with Ministry- and board-level employees being expected to work remotely as much as possible, it means more time immersed in or emitting potentially infected air.

The list of operational blunders goes on. PPE provisions are inadequate; school staff should be issued N95 masks. There is no plan for dedicated supply teachers, risking cross contamination between schools as happened with long term care facilities. And principals and administrators have not been given the tools or the time they need to re-staff and timetable effectively, as well as manage the myriad of other complex problems they now have to navigate. This is a complex balancing exercise that usually takes months and is critical to high-quality, curricular education.

Make no mistake, as teachers we want to do our part. The teachers I know are mission-driven professionals who care deeply about public education. We recognize we are uniquely positioned to support young minds through anxious times, and are proud to be part of a shared effort to bring Ontario safely through this turbulence. But the truth no one wants to speak out loud is that, as children go back to school, teachers, EAs and school administrators will join the ranks of front line workers. We are going to be expected to walk into a workplace that is far more dangerous than one we were trained for. The government hasn’t brought this pandemic under control, and is now selling a poorly thought out and underfunded plan, rather than rigorously tackling the problems facing us. Teachers’ commitments to the futures of our children is unwavering; nor are we unaware of our role in shoring up the economy. But none of that means teachers, students and their families should pay the price for poor planning. We can do better.

Adrian Rawle a teacher in Halton and parent to three school-aged children