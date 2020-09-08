At the end of July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians he had just downloaded COVID Alert, the new national tracing app, and urged them to do the same thing.

He said that if enough people use the mobile phone app it could help prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 in Canada.

And yet we’re now in September, with students heading back to school and more people out working, shopping and socializing, and this “national” app is still not available in most parts of Canada.

Ontario, along with Newfoundland and Labrador, are the only two provinces currently using the app, which aims to alert people who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s hardly the seamless, national app that Canadians were promised. So what’s the hold-up to getting the real deal?

The Quebec government says it has no intention of using the national app but might reconsider that position later on if the province takes a turn for the worse. That make no sense from a health perspective — the best time to take precautions is before cases get out of control. Quebec’s reluctance is about provincial politics far more than anything to do with COVID-19 or this app in particular.

British Columbia says it supports the national app in principle but no word on when it might turn that support into action. Alberta claims it’s willing to transition from its problematic provincial app to the national one but says Ottawa is holding things up. Saskatchewan says it will start using the app soon. Manitoba, which pushed for a national app, says it’s still evaluating the technology and working out technical details.

For the most part, this seems like government bureaucracies moving in slow motion — my tech people will have to talk to your tech people and so on — and unnecessarily delaying what could be a useful tool in the fight against COVID-19.

It’s the way Ottawa and the provinces often handle the implementation of new national programs. But in these pandemic days Canadians have come to expect fewer excuses and swifter action from everyone.

If we’re going to have a national contact tracing app — and we should — it can’t stop at provincial borders. It must be available right across Canada and it needs to be accompanied by a public awareness campaign to encourage Canadians to download and use the app in the numbers necessary for it have an effect.