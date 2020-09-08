“Shy” is not a descriptor for the proprietors of this restaurant.

My post-dining phone chat was with Kayla Sticklee, wife of chef Mike Speer, now using her own experience in hospitality to contribute to operations as general manager. She spoke with great enthusiasm about their eatery — their ingredients and how they are transformed into meals that satisfy their fans — and they do seem to have fans that filled their patio at lunchtime.

Speer is chef/owner who launched Shy with business partner Rod Millard, whose story tells how the project began.

Millard is a principal in Gryphin Advantage, a financial services company that moved in 2012 from downtown Hamilton to Waterdown. Each day they admired the 1896 heritage building across the road and when they heard it might be demolished they purchased it and renovated it to be a restaurant. A chance visit to Speer’s “494 Catering” food truck led to their partnership.

Who is Shy? He is Millard’s father — Lloyd ‘Shy’ Thomas Millard — who passed away in 2011. Millard says “my dad’s nickname since his high school days was Shy. He played Shylock in Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice.’ Everyone knew him as Shy. An ironic ‘twist’ is that dad was the furthest thing from shy.”

Shy accumulated an astounding collection of mementoes linked to family and most aspects of living — sports, culture, news etc. His curated lifelong collections of memorabilia became the decor of the restaurant.

Dining in at Shy’s is now possible, enabling enjoyment of these displays. Umbrellas, a choice of seating and a bounty of greenery creatively transform the patio into an oasis that helps you forget about a nearby busy road and concrete supplier. (When making reservations, specify if you’d rather not sit at a bar-stool height table.) Sticklee says the patio decor was inspired by tropical rooftop lounges in Miami, creating a cosy, fresh setting where the dining experience can be paired with lovely sunsets.

When Shy’s first opened, the menu was inspired by the food truck which had leaned toward Italian cuisine. Today, the menu (which changes seasonally) has moved away from that compartmentalization but maintains some vestiges of the cuisine — made-in-house pasta, pizzas, large portions and family-style dining. Sticklee describes their vibe as casual fine dining focusing on comfort food.

We began by sharing the summer-fried broccoli appetizer. Broccoli bites are flash-fried (a few bits almost too much) and paired with the texture of toasted chickpeas, almonds and pepitas, all dressed with dried cranberries and cilantro aioli. We were off to a good start.

My choice for a main was the Moroccan chicken sandwich, which had been a food truck favourite. The most famous Moroccan spice mixture is “ras el hanout,” which combines 27 spices. Sticklee says their spice mixture is secret, perfected after many years, but it’s a good bet that flavour notes come from cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, ginger, paprika, coriander and maybe even a bit of nutmeg.