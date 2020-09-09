Conditions around you are changing, and emotions are strong — adapt, explore. Upkeep of your surroundings and attention to health are musts. Be patient with family members; make your home peaceful and safe. Tonight: Become a member of a prestigious organization.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker often makes Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. But it is. Today helps you develop latent talents, be noticed by influential people, and broaden your scope of activity. Tonight: Accept all invitations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You must be careful of involvement in love triangles or associations with those who have addictive tendencies. Letting go of a destructive love that doesn't bring you a joy is a prelude to finding true happiness. Tonight: You are blessed with a new love connection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The reputation for passion linked to your sign will be in evidence today. Your yearning for depth and intimacy will manifest. For an even more intense bond, try exploring early childhood memories with a loved one. Tonight: Reach out to a long-lost friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romance has been tinged with responsibility or old regrets. The last remnants of that pattern are passing today. Cupid will smile on you and activate potential for attracting love and happiness. Reach out to those you admire. Tonight: Dance like no one's watching.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Your knees, skin and teeth tend to be vulnerable. Today is an especially good time for correcting bad health habits. Plenty of calcium in your diet is a must. Soybeans, Brazil nuts, almonds and pistachios are good choices for snacks. Tonight: Begin a health journal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A feeling of lightness and hope is generated. Children will show talent and maturity. An exciting new creative project or new love is rich with promise. You will be liberated from old heartaches and disappointments. Tonight: Existing relationships transform for the better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today isn't your happiest day for travel. Since you are quite domestic, you can find plenty to keep you content around your own home. Goals are more reachable and clearly defined. Friendship spans the generation gap gracefully. Tonight: Reach out to a long-lost family member.

BORN TODAY: Writer Leo Tolstoy (1828), actress Sylvia Miles (1924), singer Otis Redding (1941)

