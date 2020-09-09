The autopsy results revealed no conclusive evidence about why she’d lose consciousness and fall.

Her partner told me that she was on medication for anxiety and depression, but hadn’t seemed suicidal.

My younger daughter’s now worried about how her father will handle this. I’ve informed my immediate family.

There’ll be a small memorial service, which my younger daughter and I will attend. Her partner knows we’ll be there.

I don’t wish to inform any friends of what’s happened, as it’s still deeply painful to think about and stirs long-suppressed feelings.

While they all know the history/circumstances, it’s a very long time since she’s been in my life. My “bereavement” occurred years ago.

I don’t presently feel the need to see a doctor.

Am I wrong to keep this confidential, possibly forever?

If the facts became known, how do I handle it if I’m asked why I didn’t say anything?

If/when I do decide to let others know, would an email be inappropriate? I don’t want to talk about it at all, beyond my immediate family.

Naturally, daughter No. 2 is upset about what happened as am I, because of the circumstances. She said, “No one deserves to have that happen to them.” We’re going through another period of grief.

Always a Mother

A: No one can tell a parent what reaction’s “right” or “wrong” in the tragic circumstance of a child’s death.

However, you, your younger daughter and your ex-husband, would have to deal with the results of your sharing that story with friends.

It would reopen the wounds from a tough estrangement that you’ve worked so hard to heal.

Those people you’d contact personally (email’s too detached) would all insist on talking it through, discussing old stories about her and suggesting new theories. They’d undoubtedly “mean well.”

But this second bereavement is different. You’re a mother whose long-troubled adult child has died in mid-life, bringing you renewed grief.

Talk first to the man who loved her. It may ease some pain. And may also help you consider, if you change your mind, what you could say to your friends — such as, that her last years were happy.

Contact your psychologist or another grief counsellor to help you live with the finality of losing this daughter.

