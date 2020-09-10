Nobody’s exactly sure what registration numbers will look like since some — many? — parents still have concerns about their children being in close contact with others. Plus, some kids won’t be able to afford hockey this winter because their parent or parents lost their jobs or saw their income drop.

Even so, the leagues are expecting they will have a couple months to figure things out.

“I heard (the Andreychuk clear out) was supposed to happen end of October or early November,” says Hamilton Steelhawks’ owner, Jason Daleo.

That time frame was echoed by HMHC chair Jeff Reynolds and Hamilton Kilty B’s executive vice-president and general manager Brian Rizzetto. Both said they’d heard that unofficially. As has Hamilton Skating Club president Mariessa Startek. Her group is waiting for a few repairs including the installation of a new chiller, but those fixes should be done by that date.

“As soon as that facility opens, we would like to go back,” she says.

At one point she was thinking January but if everything is ready by November, she’d move up the return date.

HMHC plans to begin right around then, too. It’s planning to return with 4-on-4, noncontact games that wouldn’t even have faceoffs. Rosters would be reduced to 13 players, there would be no playoffs, no Super Saturday and no select travel teams.

The Kilty B’s league has announced an intended start date at the beginning of December. The Senior AAA Steelhawks are looking at getting going sometime early in the new year.

And if the feared second wave arrives? At that point, all bets are off.

“If there is a second wave and they need that as a testing facility again, I may not even have ice,” Daleo says. “If they need to move us … we can relocate if it helps.”

Then again, if things are bad enough that a team or a league needs to be kicked out of the rink to make way for a reformatted testing centre, chances are nobody will be playing anyway.