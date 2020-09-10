In the before times, the months of September and October were the start of activities that would keep us occupied until spring.

My recreational women’s volleyball league won’t get started any time soon, and my favourite volunteer gig — the Carlisle Optimist Club's Learn to Skate Program — has been postponed for now. For those who rely on local seniors centres for a place to meet friends, play cards, sew, knit and stay fit, the loss of personal connection is especially hard.

Although some Hamilton seniors centres have opened, it may be January 2021 before local seniors are able to access in-person activities and meet their friends again in city-run centres.

Always looking for ways to adapt, senior program co-ordinators around Hamilton are trying to make getting together as accessible as possible. If you have a phone, tablet or computer — many seniors programs are just a click away.

Flamborough Connects is relaunching its senior educational series virtually this fall, starting with a Senior Safety seminar with Hamilton Police senior support officer Kim Kikas. Along with senior security issues, Kikas will be featuring scams and frauds that have come up as a result of COVID-19.

We will also be hosting a session with the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) on Home and Longterm Care. This is an invaluable information session for those trying to navigate a system that is often complex and stressful.

The sessions will take place on Zoom — so even if you don’t use a computer or have access to the internet, you can easily access by phone. Call 905-689-7880, visit our website www.flamboroughconnects.ca, sign up for our mailing list, or follow us on social media to keep informed about dates.

There are many virtual resources for seniors to stay connected and engaged:

— City of Hamilton’s Seniors’ Centre Without Walls is a phone call away and has daily scheduled activities including: Special Guest Workshops, Chair Yoga, Trivia, Family Feud, Table Topics, Finish the Lyrics, Stretch Your Mind, etc. Call 905-873-0891 for more information.

— Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) has moved their caregiver series to a virtual format. Call 905-529-0700.