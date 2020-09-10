As we welcome the start of fall weather, we look forward to all it brings — including the annual Flamborough Chili Fest in support of the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre (FWRC).

This year will be a different format due to COVID-19 and I invite you to join in on a weekend of delicious chili at participating restaurants and businesses around town for the 2020 FWRC Chili Fest Oct. 23-25. All funds raised will go directly toward supporting Flamborough women who experience abuse, violence, human trafficking or trauma/family crisis.

Restaurants are invited to join other businesses for their chance to support a local charity. Sign up to create a special chili to serve up for that weekend with proceeds going to FWRC. Email Christina Birmingham at christina@birmingham.ca for details. Thank you to Cogeco for continuing as a major sponsor.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, a number of local plans and projects are continuing:

Waterdown Secondary Plan Heritage Inventory: Virtual open house is available online at www.hamilton.ca/heritageinventory until Sept. 21, includes interactive mapping showing the property evaluations and recommendations, and a comprehensive Historic Context Statement for the Waterdown core.

Carlisle Library: The Carlisle TD Bank building at Centre Road and Carlisle Road was generously donated to be used as the new location for a Carlisle library. This project has been in the works for several years with the donation finalized October 2019. The redesign of the building interior is progressing well. Interior and exterior design development drawings, including children’s garden landscaped terrace, youth study rooms and reading areas are being completed. The existing roof and roof top unit are in worse shape than expected and will need to be replaced. The expectation is to have tender documents ready to be issued in December 2020. Staff anticipate awarding the contract to begin construction spring 2021.

Road Improvements: Construction and repaving for Parkside Drive East, Braeheid Avenue, Cedar Street and Fern Avenue is ongoing this month. The work includes complete road resurfacing, storm sewer construction and the removal and replacement of concrete curbs and sidewalks. Construction will be completed this fall.

— Judi Partridge is the Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15, which includes Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton and Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.