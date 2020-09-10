Cultural observers proclaimed immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. that irony was dead.

Nope.

Consider this: the 19th anniversary of those horrific attacks on Manhattan’s World Trade Centre and other locations by al-Qaeda — an enemy from without — is being marked in the shadow of a global pandemic. This while the nation anticipates or dreads another four dangerous democracy demolishing years of President Donald Trump, who in every sordid sense of the word, has become America’s “enemy within.”

Irony is alive and well.

Another supposedly shocking book of revelations is upon us, this one entitled “Rage” by Bob Woodward, famed Watergate reporter, whose latest book and recently aired taped conversations with the Trumpster, reveals the President admitting out loud to Woodward in early February he understood COVID-19 was airborne and deadly, far worse than the flu.

Trump went on to lie, for his own sick twisted purposes, to the American public, telling them the virus would go away like a miracle — come to the MAGA rallies! — that they should not bother with masks or social distancing or even lengthy life saving lockdowns — bad for business — but, hey, try a little bleach if you’re looking for a cure.

Let’s stick with Trump and his GOP lying enablers as the main villains. I don’t have time or space here to condemn author Woodward, who heard and recorded these words straight from Trump’s mouth early enough to still save American lives but waited till now to publish them and claim his spot on the bestseller lists. The Twitter mobs appear to be warming up for Woodward, too. At least he got it out there before the November election.

How many American lives have been lost to COVID-19 because of Trump’s malignant mendacity. How many could have been saved if he had spoken the scientific truth?

No use putting in an “officially” accurate figure — it will change before sundown — but let’s do the malevolent math anyway. According to the New York Times this week, “Nearly 200,000 people in the United States have already died, and hundreds of thousands more have suffered grave illness — often followed by a slow, hard recovery and, in some cases, permanent disability. Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs, and millions are on the cusp of losing their homes. School systems and elder care networks are struggling to function. The economy is in tatters.”

Last April, Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote in the Atlantic about a sign he had once seen in the bowels of the CIA building as the country sought to rebuild after the 9/11 attacks.