At every turn, Donald Trump wants all glory. At any setback, he denies any and all responsibility.

The man occupies the most powerful position on Earth. He is commander-in-chief of the planet’s richest and most powerful country.

Yet a virus that has killed almost 200,000 of his citizens has, he claims, nothing to do with him.

Had a man-child such as Trump been president 80 years ago, he might have said those Nazi death camps had nothing to do with him.

Had he stood where Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s in Berlin, he might have said Mr. Gorbachev’s wall had nothing to do with him.

Had been a member of the New York Fire Department this time 19 years ago, he would likely have declared those burning towers had nothing to do with him.

“The virus has nothing to do with me.”

He is the antithesis of every value – stoic courage, sacrifice, heroism, truth – that Americans purportedly hold dear.

“The virus has nothing to do with me.”

He is a walking, whining violation of his oath of office.

Other excerpts from Woodward’s book show the depths of Trump’s failings, his vulgarity, his unfitness.

He makes crystal clear that he understood the threat of the coronavirus as early as February, yet for months – in fact, even now – continued to diminish it, mock attempts to contend with it, put economic interests and those of his re-election above the health and well-being of his people.

To Woodward, Trump says “this is deadly stuff.” To his own partisans, he called the coronavirus a Democratic hoax that would disappear like a miracle.

It is conduct that Carl Bernstein — Woodward’s Washington Post colleague in the 1970s Watergate reporting that brought down Richard Nixon – has called “homicidal negligence.”

An earlier, more urgent response to COVID-19 might have saved the lives of the majority of those who died, experts say, easily more than 100,000 American lives.

“The virus has nothing to do with me.”

In Woodward’s book, former defence secretary James Mattis and former national intelligence director Dan Coats – no liberals, to be sure – variously describe Trump as dangerous, unfit, unable to distinguish between the truth and a lie.

In the book, Trump, a man who concocted a debilitating case of bone spurs in order not to serve when drafted, insults America’s military leadership.

And in the book, Trump demonstrated either contempt for or cluelessness about, the dominant issue of the day – the ongoing systemic discrimination that serves as a knee on the neck of Black America.

Woodward puts to the president the proposition that both of them are white men of privilege who have been oblivious to the anger and pain that “Black people feel in this country.”

Despite the massive evidence compiled through his term of Trump’s racism and eagerness to exploit racial division, the contemptuousness of his response still stops the breath.

“You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

Black anger and pain, after all, has nothing to do with him.

When Franklin Roosevelt took the oath of office in 1933, he said: “For the trust reposed in me I will return the courage and the devotion that befit the time. I can do no less.”

In 1953, in his first inaugural, Dwight Eisenhower said: “We must be willing, individually and as a nation, to accept whatever sacrifices may be required of us. A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”

In 1985, at his second inauguration, Ronald Reagan described what he called an “American sound – hopeful, big-hearted, idealistic, daring, decent and fair.”

Donald J. Trump?

“The virus has nothing to do with me.”

Come Nov. 3, Americans may decide that abdication has everything to do with their vote.