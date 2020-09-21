After Trudeau’s parliamentary reset this summer, what’s next? What’s the long-term plan for Canada beyond more spending?

We await exactly that as Parliament returns for the upcoming Throne Speech. It’s a critical opportunity to lay out a long-term plan to lead our nation and our economy out of this crisis. There has been no greater challenge since the Great Depression than the way COVID-19 — and the government's response to it — has ravaged our economy.

Unfortunately, prior to the pandemic, Canada was already heading into strong economic headwinds. Key sectors of our economy were struggling, the federal government was running deficits rather than saving for a rainy day, the Chinese Communist Party banned our agricultural exports and the rail lines essential to trade were being blocked.

When COVID-19 hit it was small businesses, families, workers and farmers that bore brunt. It’s disheartening to hear of small businesses that are closing their doors after decades in business. Unfortunately, those working for large corporations are not immune either. CIBC announced this week that it is laying off 5 per cent of its workforce.

All of this cries out for the need for a long-term economic and fiscal plan beyond hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency aid. Canadians need hope for the future.

The Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) warned earlier this month that the federal deficit is at levels that can only be sustained for one or two years. Beyond that, ballooning debt could lead to future economic shocks that would be difficult to absorb on top of the existing high levels of household debt.

What concerns me greatly is the debt burden are we leaving the next generation. For young Canadians who are already frustrated because they can’t get into the housing market, weighing down their future with massive debt is simply unfair.

Spending to get us through a crisis is one thing. But Canadians and the markets need to know that investments will be made to spur economic growth and improve productivity.

The pandemic has been a stark reminder of the importance of our health care. Which is why a strong fiscal picture and economy are absolutely essential to protect it. I look forward to debating what the Throne Speech puts forth as the path forward. Let’s get to work for Canada!

David Sweet is the member of Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the shadow minister for international human rights and religious freedom. He can be reached at david.sweet@parl.gc.ca or 905-648-3850.