I want to commend Waterdown Collision for their September community outreach initiative supporting the Flamborough Food Bank.

As a senior, I took advantage of the intensive detailing offer to get the interior of my car thoroughly cleaned, with all the proceeds donated to the food bank – a win-win for everyone.

Waterdown Collision also lists on its website that it will arrange to pick up the food items that are requested by the food bank for its Thanksgiving hampers.

We are lucky to have this business in our community.