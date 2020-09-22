Flushed, aggressive and loud, Todoruck can be observed “grounding” Cohn, shouting at another journalist and intentionally shining a search light into news cameras.

Ritchie was charged with obstructing police and resisting arrest. He entered into a peace bond and the charges were withdrawn.

Cohn was released without charges.

Todoruck argued the photojournalists were obstructing him at the scene. Lennox ruled they weren’t.

Media coverage of Jasmin’s death led to roads in her neighbourhood being made safer.

Todoruck called Jasmin’s father as a witness at his hearing.

Afterward, Shakeel Hanif told The Spectator his summons interrupted his ability to grieve.

“I wish to God it would end,” he said.

In June, Todoruck was found guilty of one count of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority for arresting Cohn; two counts of neglect of duty for failing to read Cohn and Ritchie their rights to counsel and one count of discreditable conduct for leaving Ritchie handcuffed in a cruiser unattended.

Until Todoruck went on sick leave, he was continuing to perform his duties while collecting full pay. In 2019, according to the public sector disclosure list, he earned $127,341.80 and $506.39 in benefits.

His absence raises the possibility he is dragging the process out until he is eligible for retirement.

The prosecutor has not yet indicated if he will ask for Todoruck to be fired or if he will seek a demotion and a pay cut. That could also affect his pension by reducing his peak earning years on which it will be calculated.

Todoruck’s absence has placed any penalty on hold.

Delay is not a new tactic for officers facing Police Services Act charges.

Disgraced inspector David Doel collected $600,000 in pay during more than four years of suspension. He retired just as his hearing was to begin.

Duxbury will again attempt to get more information about Todoruck’s ability to participate in his tribunal and another conference call will be held Oct. 23.

Susan Clairmont is a Hamilton-based crime, court and social justice columnist at The Spectator.