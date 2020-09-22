Just one small problem. Through most of his life he had a wicked slice.

“I used to aim left and it would go right,” he laughs with one of his huge howls, the kind that makes people around him involuntarily join in when they hear it.

When he talks about his golf game, that laugh appears often because he doesn’t take his performance on the course too seriously.

He used to.

One day, when results still really mattered to him and a day on the course sometimes seemed to be the opposite of therapy, he came home after a particularly frustrating round cursing at himself. His wife interrupted his miserable soliloquy.

“She said, ‘What are you upset about?’” he recalls. “‘You’re never going to be any good.’”

As welcome-homes go, it may not have been a back rub and a cold beer, but it was an epiphany. From that moment on he just started going out to enjoy himself. Sometimes, he didn’t even keep score. And a funny thing happened. In short order, the slice magically disappeared.

Of course, he still had a hard time breaking 100. Which meant a hole-in-one remained the unlikeliest of possibilities. Even after something like 500,000 swings, he still only hits the green 30 or 40 per cent of the time by his own admission.

“If I do, I’m happy,” he says. “Then I three-putt and I’m fine.”

That laugh again.

So, as he stepped up to the tee on 11 at Copetown Woods with his eight-iron in his hand the other day — he and the other marshals all play together once a week — he was just trying to get it there. Which he didn’t. It was straight which was nice, yet it bounced in front of the green. It went 95 yards. He needed 100.

Drat.

But then it bounced again. This time on the green. Then rolled and rolled and rolled and ...

“And it disappeared,” Johnson says.

You’d think after doing this for 65 years he’d have thought about what he’d do if the immaculate moment ever arrived. Nope. He just stood there stunned.

It was the roar from the three guys he was with that snapped him out of it. Not too loud an explosion, mind you. They are marshals after all and this is a golf course. Gotta follow the rules. (Though they did breach COVID-19 policies and high-five him. Don’t tell anyone.)

Sixty five years he’d waited for this. Sixty five years. That’s 25 years longer than the average Canadian has been alive. Heck, the Beatles only sang about what would happen when they got to 64. Johnson had begun hitting golf balls when Hap Day was player-coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the first McDonalds opened and a year before Elvis released Heartbreak Hotel. Yet, it happened. It finally happened. Even he couldn’t believe it.

The miracle ball will find its way onto a plaque or something. He hasn’t thought about that yet. The scorecard, too. And the teasing from his buddies and co-workers at the course will probably settle down at some point, though don’t count on it happening any time soon.

That’s OK, he smiles. They can rib him all they want. He’ll just respond by offering them a lesson.

“I’m going to have to work on what I’m going to charge,” he says.

As he says it, he explodes into his biggest laugh yet.