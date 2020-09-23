Hope back in the early days of the pandemic was measured in days — 14 days of isolation — then in weeks, then in months. Trudeau, we’ll recall, waited until the Easter long weekend in April to give Canadians the hard news that life might not be back to normal until a vaccine was found.

Wednesday night’s TV address was harder news, and it also revolved around holidays.

“It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas,” Trudeau said — one of the most vivid, if disturbing lines in his TV address.

Much was made of Trudeau taking advantage of two major speeches in one day to claim the limelight for himself and his party. But by the time both speeches were over, the need for separation of the two messages was more or less clear. Their purposes, not to mention their intended audiences, were different.

This government needs people to believe that some hope still exists for getting past this crisis over the long haul — hence the long-winded, nearly hour-long speech from the throne. More practically, the throne speech was a complicated bid to read the politics of the debate over the pandemic and keep the Liberal government from falling. At the time of writing this column, it still wasn’t clear whether that would work.

But the prime minister obviously felt the need to personally tell Canadians that COVID-19 was as scary now as it was back in March — maybe more so.

One speech, in short, was aimed at the institutions, and one was aimed at individuals.

Which speech will have more impact? It’s often said that fear is a more powerful force than hope in politics.

Certainly the government has made clear what is more powerful in its calculations right now. Fear is the urgent, short-term issue; hope is farther away. Fear is for Thanksgiving; hope is for Christmas.

We are a few weeks away from the fifth anniversary of Trudeau’s election win in 2015, when he promised he was going to be the prime minister of sunny ways. That disposition had dissipated somewhat after five bruising years in power and last year’s election that knocked him from majority to minority.

But Trudeau’s double-barrelled speeches to Canadians have underlined just how much the pandemic can do to optimism — at least for the short term.

