Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we are still minding health and safety precautions.

For those who normally have a house full of family and friends, this will be a year of giving thanks in smaller groups. I’m thankful for that: less cost, less stress, less noise and pressure to prepare the perfect feast and set the perfect table. It’s a good time to step back and consider how we have managed through this year of challenge and give thanks for every positive moment.

If you and your loved ones have stayed healthy — consider those who have lost. If you have had the luxury of working from home and avoiding potential transmission — consider those who have been on the front lines of health care and essential services.

For the already financially insecure, having limited employment opportunities and no safety net is resulting in higher food bank use and homelessness.

An Aug. 4 report by The Women’s National Housing and Homelessness Network at McMaster University was posted on the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives website, which said, “Women, girls, and gender diverse people are disproportionately impacted by a loss of income during COVID-19, putting women-led households at great risk of losing their housing …”

The report reveals “multiple pressures on women, girls, and gender diverse people as they struggle to find or retain safe shelter during the pandemic. Most Canadian provinces have put policies in place that support moratoriums on evictions during COVID-19. Once those moratoriums are lifted, there will be an increase of women-led households entering into homelessness.

Housing support services, including outreach and Housing First providers, have adjusted the ways in which they are providing support to clients during the pandemic. As a result, many women and gender diverse people who were previously homeless have been left without the support they require to maintain their tenancy.

Service providers are worried that these households will be facing an unprecedented loss of housing in the coming months, and as result, those at greatest risk will need increased support over the coming months.

Flamborough Connects, Flamborough Food Bank, Food with Grace, Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre and Eagles Nest provide front-line referrals and services to support those most at risk. If you are looking for ways to help someone find help and give thanks — give locally.

Call 905-689-7880 for more information.