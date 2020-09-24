What a summer!

Usually summer brings with it a chance to slow down and catch our breath, but not this one.

School boards scrambled to get ready to open their doors for back to school, some staff not getting a single day off since COVID-19 hit. Amid the challenges, concerns and fears, parents and students anxiously waited to see what this new school year would look like.

Now, with school underway, and a second wave of COVID-19 looming, where do we go from here? According to a recent article in School Leadership and Management, parents, students, and teachers "now exist in a twilight education world either awaiting the return of normal service or hoping for some new normal that might offer stability, continuity, and reassurance."

"The stark reality is that neither is likely to occur any time soon," the article continued. “We do not know, long term, what the impact, effects and consequences of opening schools in the current pandemic might prove to be, but it is clear that the mental health of young people who feel trapped or isolated at home is a very real issue and has the potential to become a greater problem than the virus itself.”

The article goes on to talk about some emerging insights about school leadership, adding communities are a key resource for school leaders, as they host a wealth of additional expertise, knowledge, and local capacity.

"Forging stronger links with parent/community groups to support families, young people and children is now a necessity to deal with the many issues that COVID-19 has generated particularly for vulnerable, marginalized, or isolated young people.” This is where we come in.

We have to rethink how we support our schools and our students. We have to look outside of the box, how we have worked together in the past, and find new ways to work together.

“Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution” is a phrase that rings truer than ever. We, as community organizations, parents and community leaders, must be willing to explore new ideas, look at new opportunities, and listen to the important voice of our children.

- Penny Deathe is the executive director of the Healthy Youth Network. She can be reached at penny@healthyouthnetwork.ca.