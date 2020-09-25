Plan a very organized routine today. It's important to make good use of your time, your most valuable asset. Co-workers might stir up some difficult job politics. Release stress and focus on priorities as you balance career and domestic responsibilities. Tonight: Relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A new love prospect hovers on the fringes of social gatherings you attend (even remotely), waiting shyly for encouragement from you. Today finds you in a highly creative mode. You will think of something. Tonight: You think of something. Elementary, Dr. Watson!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A residential move might be considered, and family members are experiencing some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you. You feel that you're being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt. Tonight: Back away from confrontations. Promote tolerance and camaraderie.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today brings excitement. Daily life is hectic. Much can be accomplished, but don't give way to anger. Honour calmness and generate peace. Willingly extend a welcoming embrace to all that is new. Tonight: Numerous calls and emails. Some good catching up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Extra cash allows you to purchase a long desired item. Be patient if plans have to be modified at the last minute. Verify appointments and have vehicles serviced if you're planning to drive a long distance. Tonight: Make notes to jog your memory.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today accents the importance of self-control and positive goals. Much can be accomplished if you don't neglect important preparations or lose your temper. If athletic, take reasonable safety precautions and work out gradually. Tonight: Rejoice in you and all that you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The consequences of old choices will be apparent. Address the most important considerations first, then make an effort to use your time wisely. The keyword now is "effort." You must keep trying. Rewards will manifest eventually. Tonight: Deep rest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You'll be inclined to argue a bit, but much can be accomplished through teamwork. Friends are a special blessing now. Membership in a group or organization can be a catalyst for happiness. Tonight: Dwelling on old regrets or a lost love. Cheer up.

BORN TODAY: Author William Faulkner (1897), artist Mark Rothko (1903), filmmaker Pedro Almodovar (1949)

www.madalynaslan.com