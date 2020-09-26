Keep competitive situations in good taste and as friendly as possible. Make an amulet to enhance harmony. Avoid potentially turbulent confrontations. Double-check rules and regulations. Then be prepared to speak. Tonight: Look at all the alternatives and listen well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your body will communicate which adjustments in lifestyle are needed to enhance strength. You also will see how the love and companionship of pets can work wonders in promoting good health. A house meeting today. Tonight: The meeting carries over into night, joyfully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be the object of a rather persistent courtship. Bask in the admiration; do not shirk it as in the past. You don't want to be alone anymore as you used to be. Times have changed. Tonight: Fun, with plenty of play and pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home and family sector is activated. Your residence can be redecorated or repaired, making it more comfortable for the next season. Family ties are growing stronger and offer greater happiness and emotional support. Tonight: Double-check to collect belongings if visiting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will be able to solve difficulties through discussion and multi-task with ease. Promote peace with a volatile neighbour or sibling. Travel prospects will finally become wonderful, after waiting so long. Tonight: You gab intensely with old long-lost friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pursue social and creative outlets. Some very enjoyable invitations come your way. Plan a remote party. Money can come from another source. There is something unpredictable about old financial patterns. Look at these. Tonight: Learn by listening carefully to conversations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As the zodiac's freethinking inventor, you are sociable yet original. Today makes you the centre of attention. You shine once your powerful intellect and creativity are allowed free rein. Tonight: Reach out to others; your attractiveness and charm are in evidence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Help arrives when least expected and most needed, for angels can come in the form of helpful friends or professional consultations. Today puts you in touch with old companions. Tonight: Allow yourself to see people psychically rather than physically.

BORN TODAY: Writer T.S. Eliot (1888), composer George Gershwin (1898), tennis player Serena Williams (1981)

www.madalynaslan.com