Her point is that a “message” from a politician is not the same as a belief, a conviction or even a proper answer. Messages are what you get after you put your beliefs into a tidy package for public consumption; like an advertising slogan or a branding logo.

Once you hear a politician like Furstenau make this distinction, you can’t unhear it. Suddenly you realize how often we are using “messaging” as a synonym for actual, real answers from our political types. And you wonder whether you are helping seal the impression that all political dialogue is simply an empty, message-trading bazaar.

I am sure I’m guilty of it; I even caught myself asking a cabinet minister just the other day about messaging in a time of COVID. But I have been trying to correct myself when tempted to ask politicians about their messages, because it feels now like waving the white flag to the message-management industry. Too often the tell-me-your-message questions boil down to: “I know I’m never going to get a real answer from you, so let me ask you instead what you’ve packaged for me to take away from this conversation.”

News-gatherers, admittedly, can be exasperating to the purveyors of messages. Former prime minister Stephen Harper declared early in his tenure that he intended to bypass the media as much as possible and that he would look for other ways to “get the message out.” That declaration revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of journalism’s purpose. It’s not there just to “get out” messages, but to sort through the flood of them for information the public needs.

Politicians don’t really need the news to get their messages out, but they do need people to believe in the news, especially during a public-health crisis — when knowing what’s actually happening in your community or your country has real-life consequences. No one trying to decide whether to send their kids to school or how to preserve their livelihood in a pandemic is going to be satisfied with a mere message. They need news they can trust.

If we were still living in the age of messengers on horseback, we would be in the midst of a stampede. Everyone has tools now to transmit messages, on social media, on the streets, or on their phones. The answer to that ubiquitous question — what is your message? — is everywhere.

News is exactly what’s needed to punch through that galloping rampage of “messaging.” News is what happens when we get off the message track.

