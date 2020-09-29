Prepare for a few secrets to come to light. Explore investments and other strategies to establish long-term financial security. Today brings well-mannered and talented people to you. Any disputes will be settled amicably. Tonight: A glimpse into the motivation of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be especially patient and very sincere. There can be an old hurdle to surmount before love is free to grow. It will. True happiness in a really good relationship can be attained. There are some complications related to home and family members. Tonight: Deep talks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware of how the quality of light is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting can enhance your well-being. Declutter your desk and throw away old papers. Tonight: Energy is freed, and you feel physically lighter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might expect a repeat of activities involving partnerships similar to those that occurred last fall. If there are any unresolved conflicts, you'll have the opportunity to deal with them once and for all. Tonight: Watch out for clashes of will or stubborn disagreements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Mental creativity or good news comes your way. Today also bring opportunities for sizzling passion. However, be on the lookout for personal, domestic or romantic squabbles — serious enough in some cases to lead to splits. Tonight: Control blind emotion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There should be plenty of news. Today promises much action in the areas of communication and local travel. Diplomatic relations go smoothly. If business travel to unfamiliar places is on your agenda, check your route. Tonight: Catch up with a sibling or old neighbour.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Investments might lead to successes as some of you take a risk. Whether this turns out to be completely positive or negative really depends on your own personal natal chart. Tonight: However, inheritances or sudden windfalls are not beyond the realm of possibility.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make hay while the sun shines! You are at your most charming, and lucky, too. This is a great time for you to make a grand, personal debut of any sort. Connections with those foreign-born are favoured. Tonight: You give yourself a personal makeover.

BORN TODAY: Author Miguel de Cervantes (1547), director Michelangelo Antonioni (1912), musician Jerry Lee Lewis (1935)

www.madalynaslan.com