Spiritual growth assumes greater importance today. Old limitations dissolve. For those involved in educational programs of any kind the rewards are especially great. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable. Tonight: A joyful love experience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There are some complications related to home and family situations. Gather information; make sure there is a meeting of the minds. You might find yourself working in a different place with some new people. Tonight: Plenty of energy to handle this with aplomb.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you. Be realistic about your expectations. A long-term partnership might have run its course. Tonight: A healing comes through release.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Recognizing and controlling temptation is important now. Today can lead you into stressful activities and create a tendency to overindulge. It will be easy to binge on rich or exotic dishes. Focus on a healthy lifestyle. Tonight: A visualization of peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although the urge to speculate or take a risk might be strong, today, caution should be exercised. You might wind up spending more than you've made. The wants and needs of children might seem to drain you financially as well. Tonight: Watch reckless behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Loved ones are likely to be hotheaded and easily upset. Frustrations occur as domestic responsibilities, making a good impression at work, and partnership demands may clash. It's a time to use flexibility to bend a little in every direction. Tonight: You can't satisfy everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You find your thoughts deepened and intensified as you dig for answers with vigorous new determination. Avoid mental struggles with others, stay out of unsafe neighbourhoods, and use extra caution on the roads. Tonight: Urge to get away from it all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your creative pursuits will be taking entirely new turns, and some very interesting ones at that. Today also brings fun and social opportunities on a grand scale. You can't help but impress others now. Tonight: Carrying on the enjoyment.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Walter Matthau (1920), singer Julie Andrews (1935), actress Brie Larson (1989)

