The goal is to garden as long as possible. It’s been a salvation for many people this year. I’m stretching out the season, that’s why I haven’t begun to bring tender plants inside. It’s a gamble. I may regret it.

So, here’s a list of things to do now and things to do over the winter:

1 — Consider planting a cover crop in raised beds

For the first time, I got a plot in a community garden. It was covered in weeds, I cleaned it up, planted arugula, Chinese mustard greens, tomatoes and odds and ends. The soil was dubious at best. So, to improve it, seeding a cover crop in fall will benefit the soil. Spread seeds of buckwheat, winter rye, or peas and oats on the cleaned up, bare soil, and the quickly germinating plants will prevent new weeds from arriving, and also build nitrogen into the soil. In the spring, the cover crop is tilled back into the garden to improve soil health. William Dam Seeds in Dundas (damseeds.com) has always stocked a good variety.

2 — Order seeds now or later?

Remember last spring the panic to order vegetable seeds? COVID-19 turned thousands of people into gardeners. Should we stock up now or wait for spring. Again relying on seed experts at William Dam, they suggest waiting until the spring to order, to get the freshest seeds possible. Seeds in stores now, or perhaps on your garden bench will likely germinate next year, but perhaps without the vigour of fresh seeds. I know I have several year’s old seed packets hanging around in my garden bag. I tossed them on my garden plot and the germination was a bit unpredictable.

3 — Buy some bulbs and plant them

Few things will make you happier in the spring then bright tulips and daffodils emerging. As the years go by, I go the lazy route. I plant daffodils because the squirrels leave them alone, and alliums (ornamental onions) for the same reason. Alliums have wonderful and wacky flowers, and they don’t produce a lot of foliage that needs to ripen while making your garden look ugly.

4 — Clean your clay pots

Sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t. But clay pots are getting expensive. If you have nice ones scrub with a bit of soap, rinse and store. If you get a nice indoor plant in winter, the clean pot will be waiting.