Flu season is just around the corner and this year presents additional challenges.

The influenza virus will collide directly with a second wave of COVID-19. It’s almost a perfect storm.

Our government has been working through the summer to create a robust and comprehensive plan to tackle these problems.

We’re launching the largest flu immunization campaign in Ontario’s history. We’ve ordered 5.1 million doses of the flu vaccine, 700,000 more doses than were administered last year. This includes 1.3 million high-dose vaccines for seniors, particularly those with pre-existing conditions. We’re prepared to purchase more, if necessary.

The flu is contagious. It can lead to complications, such as pneumonia, heart attack or death. Flu season can start as early as November and it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take full effect.

Last year, more than 5,700 people in Ontario were hospitalized with complications from the flu and there were 280 flu-related deaths.

Our goal is to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed with people who are sick this flu season and we’re preparing for any scenario in an effort to protect all of our citizens.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus, combined with the annual spread of the flu, could put additional pressures on our hospitals. Public health officials say the flu shot provides the best defence and has proven to reduce visits to the emergency department. This will help to preserve hospital capacity for possible surges of COVID-19 patients.

Vulnerable individuals in hospitals, long-term-care and retirement homes will be among the first to receive the flu shot. For the first time, pharmacies will offer vulnerable residents the high-dose vaccine.

The flu vaccine will be available in a couple of weeks. We recommend children under the age of four should get a flu shot at their doctor’s office. Anyone five years of age and older can also get immunized at the Hamilton Public Health Department or participating pharmacies.