Stop beating yourself up. It was a lost moment a decade ago. If you ever find yourself in his company, stay composed and excuse yourself politely as soon as possible.

Should he make any reference to having met you in the past, look bewildered, say you don’t recall that, walk away.

Basically, it was only yourself who you let down. But never again.

If your husband ever finds reason to question you about this, tell him it was the briefest of encounters, but helped you resolve to meet someone wonderful … which you did, and married him.

Reader’s commentary: Regarding the husband who had eight female colleagues (August 21):

When I met my husband he had three women friends who were very interested in him. He chose me.

Nowadays he has so many women friends that I don’t know the total number. They’re from all areas of his life: colleagues, former coworkers, his friends’ ex-girlfriends, relatives, neighbours, friends of friends, high school mates.

He texts, Facebooks, and regularly communicates with them by phone or computer and at various and different times.

He’s very friendly, outgoing and social so he meets and talks to a lot of people. He’s kept most of the friends he’s made over his life.

Usually, he mentions me within the first few seconds of any conversation.

Long ago I said if he ever found anyone he loved more than me, I’d want them to be together. I love him and want him to be happy.

I also said that I didn’t think he’d ever meet someone who loved him more than I do. He can have all the women friends he wants. They’ll never be any competition to me.

We’ve been married for 35 years and had much adventure, some adversity and are very happily together still.

I agree with Ellie’s advice that he should introduce his wife to his friends. When my husband did that, they became my very good friends too. Anyone who sees us together quickly forgets about getting between us.

Ellie’s tip of the day

A past indiscretion that didn’t “cheat” on anyone else, should be left in the past.

