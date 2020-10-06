Today is the start of a tremendous growth and opportunity cycle. Your standard of living is about to improve. Be alert to opportunities for promotion. Believe in yourself and try new projects. Tonight: Breaking counterproductive old habits from the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today places your professional reputation under scrutiny. Be absolutely sure of details. Take a moment to verify and check the facts. Little annoyances clear up magically, and you enjoy a productive time. Tonight: A new and very important career contact is made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You'll be inventive, will communicate well and can initiate improvements at work. Your willingness to experiment impresses the right people. Specific potentials come to light. Share scientific and metaphysical concepts. Tonight: Let friends know and celebrate a day well done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will find ways to fulfil a cherished dream. Today allows you to show others your potential. Opportunities come. It's also a good time to make decisions about personal matters and health care. Tonight: Delighting in artistic or spiritual growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There are tremendous opportunities and an avalanche of ideas and projects. You might feel overwhelmed. Try not to take on too much. You realize that everyone needs a great deal from you. Tonight: Avoid a partner who has been a disappointment in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Accept what you feel is inevitable. Resist the temptation to complain about routine chores, and count your blessings. Health and fitness are a focus. Don't postpone a dentist appointment if it's needed. Tonight: Look at competitors as motivating influences to inspire you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You'll enjoy gambles and intriguing risks. Adventurous leisure activities have appeal. Regarding love, you'll seek a situation that is thrilling rather than safe and secure. Business takes a back seat to social and creative interests. Tonight: Too much time online.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today brings changes at work. You will plan leisure or vacation activities but should fulfil responsibilities related to home and family life first. Loyalty and what it really means to you is an issue. Tonight: Your career path starts to take a new direction.

BORN TODAY: Engineer George Westinghouse (1846), architect Le Corbusier (1887), actress Elisabeth Shue (1963)

