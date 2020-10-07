Favours are unexpectedly returned. Friends are sincere and supportive. You will be wise in your selection of long-range goals. Working on projects that have enduring quality brings satisfaction today. Think longevity. Tonight: You will feel more grounded and secure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're shown how important you are to professional associates as well as to your loved ones. Return all emails and phone calls promptly. The appropriate responses you make now will make today a success. Tonight: Others are tempted to make plans for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can travel back to an old haunt. It's also a favourable time to reread a favourite book or to review language skills. Stories or poems with a profound message have considerable appeal. You'll feel more optimistic. Tonight: Interest in forming a new partnership.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today brings a mystery to light, and the financial situation is clarified through details a partner brings to your attention. Don't take advice, especially about business, verbatim. A second opinion is a good idea. Tonight: Indulge in something only you want to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You attract compliments and adoration from unlikely sources today. Be honest about feelings if a romantic mood is exhibited by someone to whom you're not drawn. There could be some new developments at work to analyze. Tonight: Intimate date night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Turn daily duties into a competitive game to boost morale. Your energy and enthusiasm make you an inspiration to co-workers. Don't hesitate to take on new responsibility. And make sure to get some exercise in today! Tonight: Delicious home-cooked meal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today helps you know yourself better and tap into your potential. Others are more loving and co-operative. You can share a good joke with someone you care for. Celebrate by reaching out and focusing on creative projects and hobbies. Tonight: Fun late night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Entertain at home; plan a family activity. Elderly relatives might have entertaining information about genealogy and family traditions. It's a splendid time to redecorate and rearrange your home. Tonight: Everyone chips in with rearranging the house — with varying, different results.

BORN TODAY: Psychiatrist R.D. Laing (1927), Archbishop Desmond Tutu (1931), writer Anita Shreve (1946)

