We are devastated to hear of the tragic death of 20-year-old Amy Hager in Hamilton last month. Police have charged her 39-year-old boyfriend. We are sending our deepest condolences and support to Amy’s family and friends during this unfathomable time.

We did not know Amy or the details of her life or her death, but stories like Amy’s are the reason places like Inasmuch House exist, in the hopes that we can help as many women as we can leave dangerous situations.

In Canada, every six days a woman is killed by her current or former partner, and the most dangerous time for a woman in an abusive relationship is when she leaves.

During the first wave of COVID-19, women’s shelters across Canada saw a decline in calls to crisis phone lines. We saw this first-hand at Inasmuch House. Shelter-in-place public health recommendations meant that some women were forced to isolate with their abusers, and had fewer opportunities to safely call women’s crisis lines. Separated from family, friends and coworkers, women in abusive relationships experienced an increased risk of escalating violence with fewer opportunities to call for help or opportunities to leave.

This summer, we launched Text Inasmuch, a free, secure, and confidential platform for women to connect with our staff via text and web-chat. Our hope is that these options will make it easier for women to reach out if they need support, even if they are isolating with their abuser.

Our team is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide women with support, resources, and a safe place to stay if they are able to leave their situation. We serve all women-identified people with or without children in their care and who are experiencing abuse and/or homelessness.

COVID-19 has taught us the necessity of everyone’s participation in community safety. This extends to preventing gendered violence. As we prepare for the second wave of the pandemic during the colder months, we anticipate ongoing increased risk for women living with abusers. It is important for everyone to know the signs of abuse, and to know where you can get help either for yourself or for someone you know or love.

What can abuse look like?

You feel like you are walking on eggshells around your partner.

Physical violence or threats of physical violence or intimidation.

Threatening self-harm or suicide if you try to leave.

You are afraid to express your opinions or feelings in case your partner reacts badly.

Being less connected or stop seeing friends or family.

Giving up activities you enjoy because your partner doesn’t like them.

Your partner insulting you and putting you down.

Your partner controls all the money.

What can I do if someone I know is experiencing abuse?