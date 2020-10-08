From my family to yours, I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Congratulations to all Waterdown Blooms winners and 2020 Digital Trillium Award recipients — thank you for all those who participated and contributed to our beautiful Flamborough communities.

As we welcome the start of cooler weather, we look forward to all it brings — including the annual Flamborough Chili Fest in support of the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre (FWRC). Join in on a weekend of delicious Chili Fest specials at participating restaurants and businesses around town for the FWRC Annual Chili Fest Oct. 23-25.

All funds raised will go directly toward supporting Flamborough women who experience abuse, violence, human trafficking or trauma/family crisis. Visit www.facebook.com/chilifestflamborough for all details.

Participating restaurants include Bo’s Sports Bar, Boston Pizza Waterdown, Brodgen’s Restaurant, Cascata Bistro, Chef Nina's Creative Kitchen, COBS Bread — Waterdown, Earth to Table Bread Bar on Locke, Soups from Me to You, stuffed. Handcrafted Perogies and West Avenue Cider House.

City of Hamilton staff will host a live virtual public meeting for the Waterdown Secondary Plan on Oct. 15, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m. Staff will provide an overview presentation on Phase 2 of the Waterdown Secondary Plan, answer questions and present project materials.

Feedback will be used to develop the vision for how the Waterdown core should evolve in the future, and to create specific policies and directions to implement that vision. Participate online or by phone: register and submit questions at engage.hamilton.ca/waterdownnode. Materials are available online until October 31, 2020.

As well, staff will host a live virtual public meeting for the Waterdown Transportation Master Plan on Oct. 21, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., to provide an update on the project and to answer questions on the Waterdown Transportation Management Plan. Participate online or by phone: register and learn more at www.hamilton.ca/waterdownTMP2019.

Meanwhile, an updated map of construction timelines and details of the Waterdown Bypass is available online at judipartridge.ca

Please keep safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones. I can’t stress enough how important it is now and to continue to be diligent to support one another.