After several months of waiting for the pandemic to subside – and asking even more of our volunteers than usual – Flamborough Connects and local community non-profits, organizations, faith groups and service clubs have decided to do what it takes to say thank you!

On Thursday, Oct. 22 Flamborough Connects will host an evening to celebrate you – virtually. Join us and our community partners for the Flamborough Volunteer Appreciation 2020.

The evening will feature talented local performers David Cross and Deanna Shore of IN2U, sponsored by Rotary Club of Waterdown. The evening will also feature door prizes and swag bags with delicious treats and refreshments from West Avenue Cider House, Beanermunky Chocolate, Tea at the White House and more!

The third annual Senior Volunteer Award will be presented, and this year’s nominees include:

Eileen Bellai - Eagles Nest of Waterdown - Drummond House & HOPE Centre Divisions. Eileen has been a huge support. Initially a cook at Drummond House, she also helped cook Christmas dinners, run the kitchen at the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and managed the Turkstra weekly BBQ fundraiser.

Karyn Woods - Eagles Nest of Waterdown - Rescued & Restored Division. Karyn is an invaluable member of the Rescued and Restored thrift store team in Freelton. Starting with sorting and displaying clothing donations, she now trains volunteers, supervises and manages the store when needed.

Garry Flood - Rotary Club of Waterdown. Garry has been a club president, director of community services, entertainment manager and liaison with the City for the Waterdown Skating Loop. He has supported numerous Rotary and community projects and events all over Flamborough.

Douglas Yungblut - Youth for Christ – Youth Unlimited. Douglas is a welcome part of the YFC free Lunch Program and enjoys cooking up a mean grilled cheese. He also supports regular maintenance and safety checks of the building.

Corrie Giles – Waterdown Village Theatre. Corrie has served on the board, provided leadership on the Memorial Hall renovations, helped to write grants and leant a hand on the set construction and painting team. He has made a significant contribution to how Village Theatre interacts with the community.

Congratulations to all the nominees for their extraordinary work – 2020 will be another difficult choice for the judges.