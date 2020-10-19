By the end of 1793 when the surveying of West Flamborough had been completed, a number of the lots were assigned to people who had already filed petitions and claims to certain properties in the township with the Land Board at Niagara.

These “assigned reserves” were to cause problems, as several already had squatters residing on them. Other problems resulted from the government order that only petitioners trained in the militia were to be settled along the new military road that became known as the Governor’s Road and which Lt.-Gov. John Graves Simcoe named Dundas Street. This eliminated any lots in the first concession that could be set aside as Clergy Reserves — as a result, almost all were awarded to Loyalist families. Once all the necessary adjustments of prior ownership were completed, the Land Board began accepting applications for the remaining property in West Flamborough Township.

Much of the township’s 31,859 acres were quickly granted to officers who had served with the British during the American War of Independence. Many of these soldiers, who were then serving in the Queen’s Rangers received large parcels of land.

Between 1793 and 1800 Orders-in-Council granted over 14,000 to 12 officers, among them three captains, a Lieutenant Colonel, three lieutenants, an ensign and two surgeons. Two of the largest grants were made to Lt. Angus McDonnell of the 71st Regiment, a Deputy Provincial Surveyor who received 1,300 acres and Major David Shank who received over 2,000 acres.

Most of these first owners or Crown Patentees never came to the township and disposed of their property for cash, selling within the first decade of the 19th Century to early West Flamborough families such as the Greens, Crooks, Binkleys, Rymals and Tunis.

Government officials, King’s College, the Canada Company and the heirs of Sir Isaac Brock also received large grants of free land from the Crown. Many of these properties were rented to early settlers in transit inland to Waterloo County and the Queen’s Bush and whose tenancies were never recorded.

Following the War of 1812, most of these properties were sold to permanent settlers leading to the establishment of settlement areas, such as Millgrove, West Flamboro’ Village, Greensville and Freelton, with many of the lots sold as small parcels of five acres or less.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives. She can be reached through the Archives at archives@flamboroughhistory.com