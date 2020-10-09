“You never know if you’ll ever be able to do it,” he says. “It’s so tough to do.”

But a year ago on the farm team, he exploded. Everything came together and he won the league scoring title. That helped earn him a spot on the big club. Which led to him being in the bubble and on the ice for most of the playoffs.

And there for the celebration with the Stanley Cup, which was heavier than Verhaeghe expected, by the way.

The other details of that moment? They’re a little hazier. It seems winning the thing is a little overwhelming after spending your entire life dreaming about it. So he kind of blacked out a bit.

Does he recall who handed him the Cup?

“(Jan) Rutta, I think,” he says.

Correct. And who did he pass it off to?

“I’m not sure.”

See.

Doesn’t matter. He won. Days later, he still sounds rather stunned by the whole thing. Or maybe it’s the effects of the exhausting five days of celebrating since. Either way, as you talk to him he truly sounds blown away that this has happened.

“I lifted the Cup,” he says, speaking with exactly the inflection you’d expect of someone having a hard time not pinching himself again and again. “Above my head. On the ice. That is something else.”

Yes. It is. First Hamilton Jr. Bulldog to do it.

When the game was over, he kept his sweater. He kept the championship hat and T-shirt they gave him after the game, too. Might have been a few other things tucked away as well.

Now, he just waits in his downtown Tampa condo overlooking the arena to find out if he gets a day with the Cup as is tradition. That’s still up in the air because of COVID-19. And waits for his ring. Which is mind-blowing.

And waits to see his name etched beautifully in silver alongside names like Gretzky and Orr and Howe.

Hopefully spelled correctly.

Scott Radley is a Hamilton-based columnist at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sradley@thespec.com