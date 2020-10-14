There are some conflicting ideas voiced at work. Be patient and compromise for best results. There is an element of the unpredictable in financial matters. Set aside a little extra money for an unexpected purchase or expense. Tonight: Keeping a sense of humour.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your mental attitude is more positive today. Your confidence and concern inspire others to seek your advice. A group discussion can be especially fruitful in providing information and ideas. Tonight: If you sense you're expecting too much, pull back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today makes you aware of your own deepest needs and desires. Recognize that there is a power in discretion and silence. Patience helps with any difficult people. Support and recognition come as the day ends. Tonight: Communication is a delicate matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today allows you to release regrets concerning a long-lost love. Friendly calls and emails arrive from old friends. Your keen intuition assists in negotiating and sales. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favourably. Tonight: An internal euphoria.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's a day for freshness and enthusiastic, dynamic expansion. Be daring about trying a new interest or type of work. You'll become highly visible and can assume a position of leadership. You'll enjoy exploring ways to make a difference. Tonight: Family provides a broader perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Others depend on you to make the daily routine more agreeable. The application of your natural genius for diplomacy helps. Your own social calendar becomes alive with attractive invitations. A courtship may ensue. Tonight: You're newly aware of how important you are to others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today draws a mystery into the open. You will display a flair for research and detective work. Your desires can be directed toward making a special acquisition or into establishing a personal relationship. Tonight: Reach out to those you love and admire.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. Observe facial expressions and body language to aid in communication. Your beloved is easier to understand. You can guide the course of a close relationship. Tonight: The use of your intuition helps you win over others.

BORN TODAY: Writer Katherine Mansfield (1888), poet E.E. Cummings (1894), historian Hannah Arendt (1906)

