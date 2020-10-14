“It actually reminds me a lot of Hamilton,” she adds with a laugh.

When Lightfoot and Newland arrived at Royal, the house band was all set to record. It was an impressive array of talent. Steve Potts, of Booker T. and the MGs, was behind the drum kit. Davy Smith (Al Green, Buddy Guy, John Mayall) was on bass, and Lester Snell of the Isaac Hayes Movement was on keyboards. Lightfoot handled all the guitar parts.

“It was a lot intimidating, but I found they pushed me too be better,” says Lightfoot, whose previous album ‘New Mistakes’ received a Juno nomination. “They were inspiring me, challenging me to deliver the best vocal that I possibly could. Al Green’s microphone was in the vocal booth. Countless great singers have made records there. It felt like I could absorb the energy of what had already happened there while doing my own thing with musicians from Memphis.”

Royal owner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, another Grammy winner, recorded the sessions.

“Boo is such a character. We just laughed the whole time,” she says. “He also knows how to find the feeling in music. I was really trying to get the live vocal into that beautiful microphone and he really encouraged me. He was the guy at the controls saying, ‘That’s a beautiful take, let’s keep going.’”

Except for a broken guitar amp, the sessions sped along smoothly. Lightfoot recorded 16 tracks in four days at Royal, adding her guitar parts back home in Ontario. Eleven of the 16 made it to “Consider the Speed.” It’s a stripped-down, no-frills sound in old-school Memphis style.

Although the album opens with a raucous breakup song (“It’s Over”), most of the tracks shine with the positivity that a new love brings, especially in the newly released single “Love You So.”

“I wrote this record from a place of stability,” Lightfoot says. “That’s hard for me. I’ve never been in that place before, a healthy satisfied place. It was a challenge to write from there. But I think it all worked out.”

Graham Rockingham is a Hamilton-based freelance contributing columnist for The Spectator. Reach him via email: grahamrockingham@gmail.com