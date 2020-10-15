The judge did not make a restitution order for Jafarpour or Salama.

Nese Burgaz, SISO’s financial administrator, pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000. She pocketed $160,000 which she used for a swimming pool, home renovations and private school for her children.

She was sentenced to nine months in jail and ordered to pay full restitution.

“I believe SISO was a great organization,” Jafarpour says. “It had a tremendous impact on lots of people’s lives. What happened to it makes me sad. But my conscience is clear because I know I didn’t steal any money to make myself rich.”

I ask Jafarpour if he feels he owes an apology to Hamilton, the city that gave him a new life and endless opportunities.

“I feel guilty because I know I was trusted by my board of directors and my community,” he says. “I was blindsided, and I am very sorry about that. I think I neglected my duties. They fooled me.”

Before his spectacular downfall, Jafarpour was one of this city’s most beloved citizens.

He was a new Canadian with a dramatic origin story. A community leader seemingly dedicated to making Hamilton a better place for all. A devoted family man who opened his home to children in need.

While he looked after vulnerable newcomers, Jafarpour moved in increasingly lofty circles.

Andrea Horwath courted his endorsement in her bid to become Ontario’s NDP leader. He hung with premier Dalton McGuinty at a police chief’s retirement party. He sat on high profile committees and joined service groups with the city’s business elite. Awards were bestowed upon him.

The Spectator interviewed Jafarpour for dozens of stories, ranging from immigration policy, to the brutal wrongful arrest of a refugee, city council squabbling, fireworks bylaws and his family’s eating habits.

I have been chasing Jafarpour since April 2019. That’s when I began investigating the disappearance of a $17,000 trust fund intended to benefit the children of a murder victim.

Our community was deeply touch by the plight of Gonca Aydin, 14 and her brother Devrim, 4. Their mother Muruwet Tuncer, was fatally stabbed. The murder essentially left the siblings orphaned, as it was Devrim’s father and Gonca’s stepfather who was convicted of first-degree murder.

Jafarpour, who knew Muruwet through SISO, set up a trust fund at Scotiabank — where SISO’s accounts were — to go to the kids when they turned 18. But a little more than a year later, the fund was shut down and the money disappeared.

Jafarpour became the legal guardian to Gonca and Devrim. They moved into his family’s west Mountain home.

It wasn’t until Gonca was in her early 20s that she learned of the money. By then it was long gone.

Hamilton police investigated and closed their case without charges. The fraud unit determined it was computer error and not criminal activity that was to blame. The trust account — set up by SISO — may have been automatically used by Scotiabank to pay off SISO debt. The debt Jafarpour created.

I left dozens of messages for Jafarpour with no response.

Recently, I tried again. Because a journalist always has to try.

This time, Jafarpour answered.

Yes, he says. He was avoiding me.

“I didn’t want to talk to the media.”

Jafarpour says he left the details of the trust fund up to the bank manager, Frank Passaro.

Passaro has not returned my calls or emails.

“With everything that happened with SISO, I never followed up on the trust fund,” Jafarpour says.

Jafarpour is from Iran.

As a young man, while attending medical school in Turkey, he was involved with a group protesting human rights violations in Iran.

On a trip home in 1981, Jafarpour, 21, was arrested for his political activity.

He was kept in the Evin Prison in Tehran, where executions were common. He was in a cell with 40 other men.

He once wrote about it for The Spectator: “You slept like sardines. You turn and the next guy’s feet are in your mouth.”

The Spectator has also written extensively about Jafarpour’s life in Iran.

Jafarpour wasn’t tortured, like some of the prisoners, but he was regularly beaten.

“In Iran, you are guilty until proven innocent,” he wrote.

In 1984 he went before the Imam for his trial.

“The trial was very short, 10 or 15 minutes, and he let me go.”

Jafarpour returned to Turkey and worked briefly as a doctor. Then that country threatened to send him back to Iran.

Rather than risk that, Jafarpour got a fake passport and escaped to Canada.

Jafarpour made deliveries for Pizza Pizza. He accepted that he would never practice medicine.

While taking English classes, he met Agnes Gizard, a nanny from France. They married and had three children.

Jafarpour got a job as a program co-ordinator with the small, grassroots upstart called SISO. He moved up quickly in the organization that was run out of a small office on James Street South.

Ten years after arriving in Hamilton, he was executive director of SISO. Under his watch it moved to larger quarters in LIUNA Station, with satellite offices on Upper James Street and Barton Street East. And the New Dawn Reception Centre, a temporary residence for new refugees, opened on the Mountain Brow.

From January 2006 until October 2010, SISO was submitting bogus financial documents to CIC. The government started noticing irregularities.

Things were unravelling. Jafarpour’s behaviour was becoming erratic. In November 2010 he was arrested for threatening to kill seven of his staff members. He spent five days in jail.

While Jafarpour was in custody, Marius Carciumaru, a SISO IT expert, nervously walked into a Hamilton police station with six other managers by his side to support him. He was from a country where police weren’t trusted.

Carciumaru told police he was ordered to forge documents related to SISO funding.

And something else.

He had hard drives from SISO computers. Jafarpour had ordered him to destroy them, but he stored them in his garage instead. He knew what they could prove.

Hamilton police and the RCMP launched an 18-month investigation.

Carciumaru also provided insight into Jafarpour’s state of mind. At the SISO trial, he testified the executive director confided in him that he was looking for a gun to kill himself.

Jafarpour’s charges related to his death threats against his staff were eventually dropped.

Meanwhile, in January 2011, SISO declared bankruptcy.

It had lost $12 million and six of its seven federally funded programs. By the end, it owed $2 million, but had only $230,000.

At least 155 staff lost their jobs.

Creditors included employees owed severance pay, CIC, contractors who provided translation services, accounting and human resource consultants, office equipment suppliers and landlords.

Even as the case against Jafarpour mounted, some in the community stood by his side. A crowd of well wishers applauded at the courthouse when he was released from custody on the threatening charges. A minister from a prominent downtown church wrote a scathing letter to The Spectator, denouncing its coverage of the SISO debacle.

Jafarpour wrote his own piece for the paper, calling its reporting about him “witch hunting and character assassination.”

Jafarpour has been out of prison since 2014.

“We rebuilt our life,” he says of his family, which includes Devrim Aydin.

Jafarpour says he is a consultant, but won’t elaborate.

Devrim is 16 now and “a brilliant student” aiming to take engineering at university.

“We never tried to erase his past,” says Jafarpour.

