The ongoing battle against COVID-19 has brought a few issues to the fore.

With the wind down of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), people are asking, “What’s next?”

At the end of September, Parliament unanimously passed the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) to replace CERB, which ended Oct. 3.

Applications are now open for CRB. It’s there to help if your employment or self-employment income continues to be significantly reduced due to the pandemic, but you are ineligible for employment insurance because you do not have 120 insurable hours (or are self-employed). CRB offers $500 per week for up to 26 weeks.

You can apply for the CRB through Canada Revenue Agency’s My Account, or by calling 1-800-959-2019 or 1-800-959-2041.

While CRB is the main federal support available outside of employment insurance, there are two offshoots to bridge other gaps in household income resulting from the pandemic. The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) and Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) offer taxable benefits of $500 per week should you or your loved ones contract COVID-19.

Federal support for small businesses will also be improved and extended. This is an absolutely critical time for businesses as they work to keep the doors open.

Once passed by Parliament, the federal supports will include the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy until June 2021 and a top-up on this subsidy for businesses temporarily shut down due to public health orders. It will also include an extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) until June 2021.

All of these are to help protect jobs and keep businesses open. I encourage you to support local business — especially local restaurants and bars, which are hardest hit. Order takeout or go in person when you can.

The other issue that is increasingly important is rural broadband. Access to reliable internet has never been more important with school, business and life all conducted virtually. It’s our lifeline.