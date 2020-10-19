“You’ve been exposed.”

The pandemic-era cellphone notification popped up Sunday morning, just before 11 a.m.

It is not exactly a desired cellphone alert, but for about 4.5 million Canadians across eight provinces who have downloaded the national COVID Alert app, it is a notification we might expect. And, in the pandemic’s second wave, it is a message that can’t be ignored.

The message says someone you have been near in the last 14 days, for 15 minutes or more, tested positive for coronavirus and entered the key code that came with their digital diagnosis into the app.

How did this happen?

Considering that my home office is on bustling James Street North, just a few hundred metres from SpinCo — Hamilton’s worst active outbreak — possible exposure from there was a consideration.

So, what now?

The app says get a COVID-19 test, then self-isolate until the results are in.

The first available test was 12:30 p.m. at the new St. Joe’s West 5th testing centre, and with tests scheduled in 5 minute windows, there were no lines.

Two hours after getting the notification, I was back home, sending the 10:56 a.m. exposure notification screen capture to my bubble and anyone I had prolonged contact with.