But Durham MPP Lindsey Park followed her own peculiar pathway in mid-pandemic. She led everyone in earshot to believe that she was in compliance, without ever making it clear that she remained unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the premier boasted of his fearless leadership, in contrast with federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who lacked the wisdom and wherewithal to make his own candidates get vaccinated (or disclose their status) in the last election campaign. Ford proclaimed all his MPPs vaccinated “with the exception of one medical exemption.”

All along, Park kept her own counsel about her non-compliance — and campaigned publicly for O’Toole despite Ford’s edict to steer clear of the federal election.

Was this a lawyerly evasion by the lawyer from Durham? A case of mistaken inoculation or wilful obfuscation?

The alleged misunderstanding came to light when Tories held an off-site caucus retreat last week, requiring all MPPs to show proof of vaccination or exemption in line with Ontario law. Park’s expected vaccine credentials didn’t materialize, nor did her credibility pass the test.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra told reporters Park left him with the impression that she “was to be vaccinated,” but she later “received a medical exemption without properly communicating that.”

Blindsided by his own backbencher, Ford demoted her from the position of parliamentary assistant to Attorney General Doug Downey, the chief law officer of the Crown. It is a prestigious post, awarded to promising lawyers with unimpeachable credentials — until Park was impeached, so to speak.

Demoted, but not dismissed. The timing of the announcement — on a Friday evening — was certainly curious, but the meaning could not have been clearer:

“We recently learned she misrepresented her vaccination status,” Ford’s office announced in a terse one-paragraph statement.

A lawyerly lie from an outlier, who henceforth will not serve the attorney general — but will continue to sit with the Progressive Conservative caucus, because the premier will not stand up to her.

Instead of leading the way, the PC leader is now making exceptions over exemptions. When push comes to pushback, he gives a free pass to those who defy and deceive him.

Nicholls is now politically dead, rightly expelled for telling the truth about his belief in anti-vax falsehoods. He has also been dumped as deputy speaker, after losing the confidence of all MPPs, the majority of them Tories.

But when it came to Park, who wouldn’t fess up to her falsehoods, the premier blinked. Why the double standard?

Are lawyers not held to a higher standard? Do we not hold legal counsel to account?

If Park misrepresents herself to colleagues — sources say she claimed she was getting vaccinated — does she also misrepresent the truth to constituents? If she occasionally deceives the premier, does she regularly dupe the people?

Bad enough that she strayed from the party line. She has also crossed a line with voters who lowered their guard because they look up to their elected representatives as role models, not rule breakers.

Park could, of course, come clean. Why did she misrepresent her status to so many people who trusted her?

With her untruths, Park made a liar out of the premier when he publicly proclaimed that only one member of caucus had a medical exemption. If Ford can countenance lies from people in his own caucus, how can he be taken at his word by the people of Ontario?

