I don’t think it’s this husband who’s my real father.

I’ve had my DNA done but there’s no record of any of this family having theirs done.

A friend who lives near her is married to my half-sister’s daughter. She’d be my niece. We have no idea if any of the mom’s family knows about me.

I’m at a dilemma about what to do. I’m not interested in money, but would like to meet my siblings and my mom, who’s now elderly.

I was brought up by my adoptive parents, but my adoptive mom died when I was a young child so for seven years it was just me and my dad. He got married again, and my stepmom was nice so my teenage life was pretty normal.

I married a wonderful man and we’re still happily married with wonderful adult children who have a very good life with good jobs and spouses.

My daughters know I was adopted but have no idea of this latest information.

Do I stay silent or somehow contact someone in the family?

A: A quest for meeting a woman whose family likely know nothing about her having had a baby as a single teenager, can have many different outcomes.

Coming from your own life with a husband and grown children you love, you can understand that disrupting this other family can prove to be less positive than you’d like.

Of course, anyone can understand the desire to finally meet this woman, and your half-siblings, as well as share DNA information with any of them who are interested.

But there’s no way to know how they’ll all receive this news — positively, or otherwise, trusting or suspicious of what you may want.

I recommend you talk to someone who works in the field of DNA searches, such as where you sought your own test. Ask, what are the common reactions when people try to connect with half-siblings who are also strangers?

