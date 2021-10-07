Space Jam: A New Legacy

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, 4K + Blu-ray + DVD

Looking for a fun family film? Space Jam: A New Legacy is rated G and features LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe. LeBron and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) become trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. called Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle). In order to protect his son and have them return safely home, LeBron has to win a basketball game against A.I.’s team. LeBron’s team is composed of the gang from Looney Tunes including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Road Runner, Tasmanian Devil, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck, Grannie, Tweety Bird and others. A.I.’s team consists of a digitized team of powered-up professional basketball players. Can the team of Warner Bros. characters led by LeBron James defeat their impressive opponents?

Don Cheadle is excellent playing the villain and the movie has the message of the importance of kids being themselves and parents being understanding and supporting of this. There isn’t much to the plot, but the Looney Tune characters are lots of fun and the movie is entertaining for the entire family (G rating).

The movie is available in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD and includes a 4K + Blu-ray combo pack as well as a Blu-ray + DVD combo set. Special features are four featurettes.

The Equalizer: Season One

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

I just finished watching all 10 episodes (7+ hours) of the first season of The Equalizer and I enjoyed the action/crime/mystery show. Queen Latifah is Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background with the CIA who helps people who are in trouble and who have no one to turn to for help. She does these good deeds while keeping her work a secret from her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint). Helping her is her former CIA handler and friend William Bishop (Chris Noth) and her friends Melody (Liza Lapira) and Harry (Adam Goldberg). Robyn’s work helping those who have been poorly treated catches the attention of NYPD detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) who struggles with her good work which often breaks the law. Robyn also faces some difficulties as she tries to juggle a home life with her dangerous work that she does under the attention of her former CIA colleagues and the NYPD.

Along with the action-packed 10 episodes of season one, this 3-disc set includes the special features “The Mystery of McCall”, “A New Time for a New Equalizer” and “Lies, Spies, and Allies” along with a gag reel and deleted scenes. The Equalizer is an entertaining (and violent) feel good crime drama where good overcomes evil!

