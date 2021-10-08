Q: I’m a woman, 22, who’s still very close with my first boyfriend from age 13. We dated openly in high school, but he cheated on me once. Next day, he was very apologetic and promised it wouldn’t happen again, but it did years later.

I was very angry but got busy with college and wouldn’t see him for six months. He came back to me full of apologies and we’ve returned to being best friends.

Now, I’m working and dating someone and so is he. I like the guy I’m dating but very recently things have changed. My old boyfriend says that we’re at a turning point and he’s very scared that if we don’t make a decision right now, we’ll lose the chance at what we always said we wanted… to be together forever.

He wants to buy me a ring and get engaged. We would both have to tell our dating partners right away. I’m overwhelmed, excited, but also scared, what should I do?

A Bride or Not?

A: Stop seeing the guy you’re dating and explain why. It’s unfair to have him hanging on while you’re making this decision. Explain that you’re not sure and you don’t want to be swept away by the proposal, but you have a long history with your old boyfriend.

However, don’t rush to accept the proposal. Despite the excitement of the ring and the planning, they aren’t as important as what your real feelings are about being married to this man for years ahead.

Think about having children with him, making a life together. Also, talk to your parents, and anyone like a wise relative whose advice you truly respect or a leader from your faith, not just your girlfriends who might just be excited about it all.

If you take time and truly get in touch with your innermost feelings, you’ll make the right decision.

Q: My ex-husband’s dating a terrific woman. She cares about my kids and is respectful to me as their mother. She even told me that of all the people she’s met through him, she likes me the best!