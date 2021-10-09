It was 2018 when the website Powerofpositivity.com used “breadcrumbing” to describe someone leading another along, as an ego boost for themselves. Meanwhile, the self-esteem of the “target” suffers deeply.

You and your friend have experienced the strongest form of this behaviour, by men you married for love, that was reduced to mere grains that purposefully eroded your confidence and pride.

You’ve referenced help from the insight of a therapist and broken the pattern of controlling behaviour from your husband. But your friend still struggles with her situation … a man who only gives her attention sexually, then takes it away for periods when he treats someone else as a true partner, albeit briefly.

Since she’s shared all this with you, feel free to talk to her about what you learned from therapy. Perhaps she’ll have her own insights that give her the power to reject this man.

Q: My ex-husband has suddenly passed away. We’ve been divorced for 12 years. Our children are young adults and very upset. This loss comes as a great shock to them.

It’s different for me. He was a horrible husband. We hadn’t talked to each other since we split.

I’m faced with a dilemma. Everyone will expect me to attend the funeral. But I feel no interest in doing so. What should I do?

Against False Grief

A: This is your adult children’s loss. He was their closest family besides you, a significant part of their genetic makeup. If they, too, had difficulties with him, they may feel guilt instead of grief, and that’s even harder to handle in many cases.

Rise above your feelings about him and attend the funeral. Support your children by your show of respect for them.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a date, friend or partner offers only “bread crumbs” of interest, end the relationship.

