If there’s a single priority for managing COVID this fall, most people agree, it’s this: we have to make sure kids get a proper in-class education.

After a year and a half of disruption in the schools and way too much teaching-by-screen, that’s the least they need and deserve.

But a month into the new school year not all kids in Ontario are getting that chance. Elementary and secondary schools are, disappointingly, the main source of outbreaks in the province. Some schools have been forced to close, and as the Star’s Isabel Teotonio and Kenyon Wallace report, some parents are worried and confused.

Their concerns were brought to a head this week when the first school in Toronto, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, was closed because of an outbreak. Its 773 students have switched to online learning, and there’s no indication yet when they’ll be back in class.

The question becomes: is the province doing everything it can to prevent outbreaks in schools? And is it doing all it can to give parents the information they need to make the best decisions for their kids?

The answers seem to be no, and probably not.

It’s important, before continuing, not to blow the situation in Ontario schools out of proportion. The province is doing rather well, comparatively speaking, in containing COVID’s fourth wave. It reported just 306 new cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day average at 525 and gradually declining. That’s much better than some official projections warned of a few weeks ago.

Those low overall numbers make the school figures stand out by comparison. Ontario reported 269 new COVID cases in schools on Wednesday, with 704 of its 4,844 schools (or 14.5 per cent) affected. Just five schools, a fraction of one per cent, were closed.

That’s of little comfort, though, to parents whose kids are once again plunged back into online-only learning, deprived of the educational and social benefits of being with their teachers and fellow students.

Ontario should be doing everything it can to minimize outbreaks in schools, such as increasing ventilation and using rapid tests to identify COVID cases before they can spread.