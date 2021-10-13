The Nevers: Season 1, Part 1

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, 14A, Blu-ray, 2 discs

Looking for a sci-fi, fantasy, thriller series? You should definitely check out The Nevers! This HBO series is very entertaining and follows numerous women with unusual abilities. Set in the late 1800s in Victorian London a supernatural event has provided some people – mostly women and girls – with supernatural powers. These special abilities are both a gift and a burden, but they do come in handy when dealing with the various enemies who they encounter.

Leading the group is Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a widow, and her brilliant young inventor friend Penance Adair (Ann Skelly). Together they run an orphanage to protect the gifted people from those who want to destroy their kind while working on a vital mission that could change the world.

Donnelly and Skelly are excellent in their roles as is the rest of the talented cast that includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Pip Torrens, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson and Kiran Sonia Sawar. Along with the talented cast, the series features good writing and excellent special effects (the show received a Primetime Emmy for “Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode.”)

This 2-disc Blu-ray set of The Nevers: Season 1, Part 1 contains six one-hour episodes along with more than two hours of bonus features and featurettes. Fun, new sci-fi/fantasy/drama. I’m looking forward to the second part of season one!

The Vault

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD

The Vault is an interesting action thriller starring Freddie Highmore, Astrid Berges-Frisbey and Liam Cunningham. The setting is Spain and a crew of master thieves are attempting to steal a lost treasure locked away in a mysterious, “impenetrable fortress” hidden under The Bank of Spain. To help them steal the treasure they recruit Thom (Freddie Highmore) an engineer. With little else to help them, except the distraction created by Spain’s World Cup Final, they attempt the virtually impossible high-risk heist.

The Vault is an entertaining movie with a particularly good ending!