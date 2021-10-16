However, for all you know, that was a “goodbye” kiss after discussing ending their connection. Or they were whispering, not kissing. Or your friend actually knows about their relationship, and it’s fine with her in her post-divorce life.

In other words, tread carefully. The reality is that it’s none of your business — but if you feel that you must alert your close friend, be aware of the risk of being rejected.

Q: My 27-year-old granddaughter hasn’t spoken to her mother in several years. It’s painful to my daughter, who experienced a difficult divorce from her second husband.

Her first husband, father of her children, remains bitter about his own divorce, and always badmouths my daughter to their daughter. She apparently believes what he says.

My daughter wants me to help try to get my granddaughter back on speaking terms with her. If I don’t, she’ll distance from me because she thinks it’s my duty.

When her grandmother tried to talk to the granddaughter about this, she was rebuked. The granddaughter’s now cool to her. But I have a friendly relationship with my granddaughter. We speak on the phone every couple of months and see her twice a year when in her town. I’m afraid to jeopardize this relationship.

No one knows why she’s estranged from her mother. What do you recommend I do?

Concerned father/grandfather

A: With respect, one divorce is hard on kids, and two must be twice as hard. Your daughter’s placed you in an untenable position. The duty to try and reconcile with her adult child is hers, not yours.

Have more contact with your granddaughter by calling more often and asking about her life (work, friends, her interests). Only mention her mother casually (e.g., she mentioned a great series she’s watching on TV). Tell your daughter that hers is fine. And that you’re doing your best at staying close.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto.