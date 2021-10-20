In the Middle

A: Let your wife know that she is your No. 1 preferred companion.

Make sure you have time together, just the two of you, and some family time with just your daughters.

A happy, loving younger couple is what the grandparents should be pleased to see, and also understand your need for privacy.

Big vacations with extended family of three generations are great opportunities for learning family history, and sharing memorable times.

Since your wife goes along willingly, she also appreciates their value.

However, an outgoing, gregarious mother-in-law can be a daunting force (no matter how well-meaning) to your wife who’s a quieter person who needs alone time.

Love them both, and respect their differences. Don’t let this be talked up by either side.

Get out of the “middle” by not talking this up or worrying it into a bigger issue.

Q: I’m a man, mid-50s. My mother died last year and my sister was the executor of the will.

While my brother, sister, and I were settling the will (which was taking a long time, but finally settled thanks to my wife).

My wife had come home and got in an argument with my sister, whose side I took in the matter.

I later realized my wife was not at fault. My sister tends to be hypersensitive.

I probably destroyed my marital relationship!

I recently started my own business and was hoping my wife wouldn’t have to work so hard now.

But I don’t know how to fix the situation. Or if it’s even possible.

Distraught Husband

A: It’s never too late to apologize, especially when you already believe that you were in the wrong.

Say so. Tell your wife that it was an intense and emotional time among you three siblings, while dealing with your mother’s will.

When she came home, you were still immersed with them and reacted to your sister’s sensitive nature. But you deeply regret doing so.

Tell your wife how much you appreciate her part in settling the will, and all the work she’s done.

Hopefully, she’ll forgive you. Even if that happens, you might suggest that, with the changes from your new business, and your mother’s death, couples’ counselling might help your relationship.

TIP OF THE DAY

Extended family time is important, but couple time is the bedrock of your relationship.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.