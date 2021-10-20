State of Terror
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press
2021, 495 pages
ISBN: 9781982187590
State of Terror is a riveting political thriller by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. The United States has a new administration and it is obvious that there is friction between the President and his Secretary of State, Ellen Adams. For decades Adams had run an international media empire and during the recent campaign she had supported the President’s competitor for the party nomination. So why had the President chosen Ellen Adams as his Secretary of State? One reason was that he now controlled one of his toughest critics. But they are going to have to get along – and quickly – after bombs go off on buses in central London, Paris and then Frankfurt, Germany. And while these are tragic events, it is soon realized that they are only the beginning of a much larger plan than can wipe out entire cities and areas in the United States. Time is ticking down to potentially catastrophic events resulting in the Secretary of State flying to numerous countries and meeting with various people including politicians and heads of state to solve what exactly is planned, who is involved, where it will occur and how the deadly acts can be averted.
Clinton and Penny have created a captivating and interesting political thriller that includes humourous references to the previous administration along with some of Penny’s characters from her own novels and the setting of the fictional Quebec village of Three Pines.
Maybe State of Terror will become a new series by Penny and Clinton.
The Night Gate
Peter May
riverrun
2021, 486 pages
ISBN: 9781784295042
Retired forensic expert Enzo Macleod’s life is turned upside down when he is asked by a colleague to investigate a body discovered in a French village after a recent storm uprooted a tree – and human bones! The bones turn out to be those of an officer of the Luftwaffe who was buried during WWII. As Enzo looks at the crime scene, he meets a captain of the local police who is investigating the murder of a well known art dealer from Paris. When Enzo is asked by the police to consult on the murder case involving the art dealer, he accepts. After all, can the two murders – committed more than 70 years apart – be connected?
Enzo’s investigation leads him to a fascinating story that involves a woman, Georgette Pignal, being asked by General Charles de Gaulle to ensure that Da Vinci’s painting of the Mona Lisa does not fall into the hands of the Nazis after the fall of France in 1940. Looking to claim the painting for Hitler and Goring are two German art experts. The incredible story takes the reader to places such as war-torn London, the Outer Hebrides, Berlin and France.
The Night Gate is another exceptional read and the seventh book in May’s entertaining Enzo Macleod series.
State of Terror
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press
2021, 495 pages
ISBN: 9781982187590
State of Terror is a riveting political thriller by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. The United States has a new administration and it is obvious that there is friction between the President and his Secretary of State, Ellen Adams. For decades Adams had run an international media empire and during the recent campaign she had supported the President’s competitor for the party nomination. So why had the President chosen Ellen Adams as his Secretary of State? One reason was that he now controlled one of his toughest critics. But they are going to have to get along – and quickly – after bombs go off on buses in central London, Paris and then Frankfurt, Germany. And while these are tragic events, it is soon realized that they are only the beginning of a much larger plan than can wipe out entire cities and areas in the United States. Time is ticking down to potentially catastrophic events resulting in the Secretary of State flying to numerous countries and meeting with various people including politicians and heads of state to solve what exactly is planned, who is involved, where it will occur and how the deadly acts can be averted.
Clinton and Penny have created a captivating and interesting political thriller that includes humourous references to the previous administration along with some of Penny’s characters from her own novels and the setting of the fictional Quebec village of Three Pines.
Maybe State of Terror will become a new series by Penny and Clinton.
The Night Gate
Peter May
riverrun
2021, 486 pages
ISBN: 9781784295042
Retired forensic expert Enzo Macleod’s life is turned upside down when he is asked by a colleague to investigate a body discovered in a French village after a recent storm uprooted a tree – and human bones! The bones turn out to be those of an officer of the Luftwaffe who was buried during WWII. As Enzo looks at the crime scene, he meets a captain of the local police who is investigating the murder of a well known art dealer from Paris. When Enzo is asked by the police to consult on the murder case involving the art dealer, he accepts. After all, can the two murders – committed more than 70 years apart – be connected?
Enzo’s investigation leads him to a fascinating story that involves a woman, Georgette Pignal, being asked by General Charles de Gaulle to ensure that Da Vinci’s painting of the Mona Lisa does not fall into the hands of the Nazis after the fall of France in 1940. Looking to claim the painting for Hitler and Goring are two German art experts. The incredible story takes the reader to places such as war-torn London, the Outer Hebrides, Berlin and France.
The Night Gate is another exceptional read and the seventh book in May’s entertaining Enzo Macleod series.
State of Terror
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press
2021, 495 pages
ISBN: 9781982187590
State of Terror is a riveting political thriller by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. The United States has a new administration and it is obvious that there is friction between the President and his Secretary of State, Ellen Adams. For decades Adams had run an international media empire and during the recent campaign she had supported the President’s competitor for the party nomination. So why had the President chosen Ellen Adams as his Secretary of State? One reason was that he now controlled one of his toughest critics. But they are going to have to get along – and quickly – after bombs go off on buses in central London, Paris and then Frankfurt, Germany. And while these are tragic events, it is soon realized that they are only the beginning of a much larger plan than can wipe out entire cities and areas in the United States. Time is ticking down to potentially catastrophic events resulting in the Secretary of State flying to numerous countries and meeting with various people including politicians and heads of state to solve what exactly is planned, who is involved, where it will occur and how the deadly acts can be averted.
Clinton and Penny have created a captivating and interesting political thriller that includes humourous references to the previous administration along with some of Penny’s characters from her own novels and the setting of the fictional Quebec village of Three Pines.
Maybe State of Terror will become a new series by Penny and Clinton.
The Night Gate
Peter May
riverrun
2021, 486 pages
ISBN: 9781784295042
Retired forensic expert Enzo Macleod’s life is turned upside down when he is asked by a colleague to investigate a body discovered in a French village after a recent storm uprooted a tree – and human bones! The bones turn out to be those of an officer of the Luftwaffe who was buried during WWII. As Enzo looks at the crime scene, he meets a captain of the local police who is investigating the murder of a well known art dealer from Paris. When Enzo is asked by the police to consult on the murder case involving the art dealer, he accepts. After all, can the two murders – committed more than 70 years apart – be connected?
Enzo’s investigation leads him to a fascinating story that involves a woman, Georgette Pignal, being asked by General Charles de Gaulle to ensure that Da Vinci’s painting of the Mona Lisa does not fall into the hands of the Nazis after the fall of France in 1940. Looking to claim the painting for Hitler and Goring are two German art experts. The incredible story takes the reader to places such as war-torn London, the Outer Hebrides, Berlin and France.
The Night Gate is another exceptional read and the seventh book in May’s entertaining Enzo Macleod series.