ISBN: 9781982187590

State of Terror is a riveting political thriller by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. The United States has a new administration and it is obvious that there is friction between the President and his Secretary of State, Ellen Adams. For decades Adams had run an international media empire and during the recent campaign she had supported the President’s competitor for the party nomination. So why had the President chosen Ellen Adams as his Secretary of State? One reason was that he now controlled one of his toughest critics. But they are going to have to get along – and quickly – after bombs go off on buses in central London, Paris and then Frankfurt, Germany. And while these are tragic events, it is soon realized that they are only the beginning of a much larger plan than can wipe out entire cities and areas in the United States. Time is ticking down to potentially catastrophic events resulting in the Secretary of State flying to numerous countries and meeting with various people including politicians and heads of state to solve what exactly is planned, who is involved, where it will occur and how the deadly acts can be averted.

Clinton and Penny have created a captivating and interesting political thriller that includes humourous references to the previous administration along with some of Penny’s characters from her own novels and the setting of the fictional Quebec village of Three Pines.

Maybe State of Terror will become a new series by Penny and Clinton.