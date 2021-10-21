Mean it.

Q: I met a man 15 years older than me and we’re in an 8-year relationship. We maintained separate homes but spent most days together. He was smitten.

We helped each other, travelled and lived together for three months in the winter. I always paid my half of expenses. I’m an entrepreneur and taught him about real estate investments.

His adult son told him to get a will, put his name on all the banking, sell any investment property with me to avoid any problem for him if his father died. I still held title of the investment property.

He also convinced his father to sell his principal property. Suddenly, he’s now moving to a retirement home but wants my help setting up his room and to continue the relationship.

I feel used. Two years into our intimate relationship he’d told me that someone said he should be careful with black women because they rip white men off. My partner said that he’s proven them wrong.

For six years, he’s refused to reveal who said that. I’ve now said I need to know, or we can separate since he’s decided to move on by himself.

Used and Angry

A: What an outrageous racist smear! The fact that he even repeated it to you, smitten or not, was a red flag back then. He was trying to prove to you that he’s not racist, though he protected the speaker.

Your relationship as you knew it has already come to its end through his son’s interference and distrust of your financial involvement with his father. And your partner’s willingness to make serious changes without any discussion with you.

